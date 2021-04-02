Windsor Neighbourhood Plan set for referendum

The suburban sections of Windsor could be covered by their own neighbourhood plan if a public referendum is successful later this year.

A neighbourhood plan is a document that sets out planning policies for an area and helps guide where and how developments are built.

Developers use them as a tool to help decide which area to construct on, and the key factors and problems which may arise on a particular site.

Organisers of the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan (WNP) are now encouraging people to vote in favour of their document when it goes to a referendum on Thursday, May 6, following more than six years of research and consultation.

The plan was given approval by the council in January and is already being used to weigh up some planning applications, but it needs public backing to be able to guide developments in the unparished areas of Windsor – excluding the town centre – up to the year 2034.

Due to the pandemic, the plan is going to referendum a year later than planned, but co-chair of the WNP committee, Claire Milne, is encouraging people to vote ‘yes’.

She says that the plan will help the ‘re-greening’ of Windsor and preserve the town’s heritage and character.

“We have got the referendum now and we are having to rev people up again,” Claire said.

“This [the plan] is what people told us they wanted. It is by the community, for the community. This is to show what Windsor is like and what people want to preserve, and improve.

“It acts as a really useful tool for developers. You can’t stop development – but you can educate and point it in the right direction.”

She added: A ‘yes’ vote would give open spaces additional protection and encourage the re-greening of our town; help save unique heritage and area character, and encourage good quality design.”

The WNP also aims to promote adequate amenity space in new developments and protect views across the town.Claire said that the plan is flexible, so although it runs up to 2034, can be added to and altered if circumstances in the town change.

“We are absolutely delighted it has got this far, it has taken so much dedication from our volunteers and a whole team of people. I cannot thank them enough.,” she added.

For more information on the plan, visit www.windsorplan.org.uk