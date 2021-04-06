When does Legoland reopen and what safety measures are in place?

Legoalnd is gearing up for it's reopening on Monday as it looks to celebrate a landmark year.

The theme park will be opening up its doors with outdoor rides and attractions open for families.

This year the Windsor attraction will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Guests aged 11 and over will be required to wear face masks on all rides throughout the park, with the exception of water rides.

Some seats on the rides will be left empty to keep guests at a safe distance from one another and rides will be cleaned frequently throughout the day.

Additional safety measures include temperature checks on arrival, one-way systems and screening in queue rides.

All staff members will wear protective face coverings and indoor restaurants will remain closed.

People must book tickets in advance and the number of visitors allowed each day will be 'carefully managed'.

The park said: "Those visiting in the next couple of months must follow the Government’s rule of six and not mix or form larger groups while in the park.

"Guests are asked to prepare carefully for their day out, pack face coverings for all the family to wear, be ready to have their temperature checked on arrival at the Resort and scan Test & Trace QR codes at the relevant locations."

Hotels and indoor restaurants will reopen from May 17 in line with the Government guidance with it's new attraction Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures opening on May 29.