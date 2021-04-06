Drive-in cinema to reopen at Windsor Racecourse next week

A drive-in cinema is set to return to Windsor Racecourse when lockdown restrictions are eased next week.

Strawberry Moon will be re-opening its cinematic experience with film fans able to enjoy a range of classics on a 40ft screen from the comfort of their own cars.

The opening night on Thursday, April 15 will see Wonder Woman 1984 shown at the racecourse in Maidenhead Road with the likes of Legally Blonde, Godzilla vs Kong and The Greatest Showman screening over the weekend.

Guests can order street food and drink straight to their vehicles via an app with personal in-car speakers provided to soak up the action on screen.

Strawberry Moon Co-founder, Tracey Adam, said: “We are so excited about reopening our doors to Windsor and offering film fans a cinematic experience like no other. With the UK’s biggest screen in situ, there truly is nowhere else better to watch and enjoy the latest and greatest films around”.

Film lovers can book tickets now at www.strawberrymooncinemas.com