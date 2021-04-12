UPDATE: Osborne Road, Windsor waterworks postponed

UPDATE: These works have been postponed until further notice.

A section of the westbound carriageway in Osborne Road, Windsor will be closed from today (Monday, April 12) for water main works carried out by Thames Water.

Three-way traffic lights will be in place outside the Princess Margaret Hospital and in Balmoral Gardens. The works are due to finish by Monday, May 3.

Thames Water says this work is not expected to have impact on local supplies.