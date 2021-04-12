Free online talk for children on saving the hedgehog

The first of a series of free interactive Zoom talks on the environment – aimed at children – is taking place tonight at 6pm.

Plastic Free Windsor is teaming up with Green Earth Plan to help children aged 7-14 years old learn more about our impact on the environment.

This session will explore the impact we can have on our planet if we are not considerate of nature and the steps we can take to help make the world a better place.

The talk will be attended by special guest 18-year-old Monique who will share her stories of rescuing one Britain’s most endangered mammals – the hedgehog – and what can be done to help save this species from extinction.

Parents, younger and older children are welcome to join the session as well.

Registration is still open for the one-hour event. To book a place visit the Eventbrite page here.