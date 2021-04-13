SITE INDEX

    • Police dogs searching Windsor ahead of Prince Philip funeral

    George Roberts

    Specialist searches are being carried out across Windsor by police officers and dogs ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday.

    Police have increased their activity in the town ahead of the event as they work to make the town safe for the public during the period of national mourning.

    Police presence will be high along the Long Walk and Home Park

    As part of several security measures, police officers and dogs have been searching areas across the town.

    Canines have been checking for threats in street furniture like phone boxes, drains, bins and post boxes and more, as well as taking part in patrols on the Long Walk and in Home Park.

    Canines are checking post boxes, drains, bins and more.

    If any residents have concerns, they are encouraged to approach the officers.

    Windsor

