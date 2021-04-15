New Craft Coop branch opens up in Windsor Yards

Craft Coop has opened its newest store in Windsor Yards.

The local handcraft shop, which has stores in Maidenhead and Slough, will hold an official opening ceremony from 11am-1pm on Friday.

Guests will be arriving at staggered times to assist with social distancing, including Windsor actor Kevin Cruise at 11am and with Royal Borough mayor, Councillor John Story, at midday.

Deborah Jones, co-director of Craft Coop, said: “Some people may wonder why we’re opening a new shop now, with so many of the large chains closing their doors and smaller shops struggling, but we are so heartened by the love for local we’re feeling, and with the interest already shown in the shop by local customers.

“We’re sure it will be a popular addition to the Windsor shopping experience.”

Craft Coop has won several awards, including Best Gift Shop in Berkshire at the Muddy Stilettos Awards in 2019.

The Windsor store features a unique range of products including candles, jewellery, dog accessories and homeware from local creators.

Over 45 makers are represented, all of whom help out in the shop, providing an opportunity for customers to meet a product’s creator.

The new store will also have a gallery area, showcasing local art and ceramics.