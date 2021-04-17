Plans for the funeral service of Prince Philip today

The funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh will take place today, Saturday, April 17, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, at 3pm.

The service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen and the Royal Family are ‘grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world’ and have been ‘touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke of Edinburgh.’

Although plans for the funeral have been modified to take into account public health guidelines, the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service itself are in line with The Duke’s wishes and will reflect his personal and military affiliations.

Ahead of the service the coffin, covered with Prince Philip’s personal standard and surmounted with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers, will be moved privately from its present location in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

After prayers are said by the Dean of Windsor in the Inner Hall, the coffin will be carried to the State Entrance by a bearer party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The bearer party will place the Duke’s Coffin on a purpose-built Land Rover.

The Queen will depart from the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley and join the rear of the procession in the Quadrangle.

At 2.45pm, the procession steps off to St George’s Chapel, flanked by military Pall Bearers.

The procession behind the coffin will include Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Mr Peter Phillips, Prince William, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence and The Earl of Snowdon.

Members of The Duke of Edinburgh’s staff will also join the procession behind the coffin.

The funeral service at St George’s Chapel will include a congregation of 30 seated in the Quire, including those Members of the Royal Family walking in the procession:

The Queen, Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, The Countess of Wessex and Forfar, Viscount Severn and The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Mr Peter Phillips, Mr and Mrs Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank and Mr Jack Brooksbank, The Lady Sarah and Mr Daniel Chatto, The Earl of Snowdon, The Duke of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy, The Hereditary Prince of Baden, The Landgrave of Hesse, The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, and The Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The congregation will wear masks for the service and members of the Royal Family will wear day dress or morning coat with medals.

During the service, a small choir of four will sing pieces of music chosen by The Duke of Edinburgh. The choir will be located in the Nave, away from the seated congregation, and in line with public health guidelines there will be no congregational singing.

The funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and is expected to last for approximately 50 minutes.

At the conclusion of the service, The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault. The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing and the National Anthem will be sung by the choir.

The Queen, members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh’s family will then depart the chapel via Galilee Porch.