Queen thanks public for 'support and kindness' on her 95th birthday

The Queen has thanked the public for 'all the support and kindness' shown to the Royal Family in recent days.

Her Majesty has turned 95 today and said she has received many messages of good will.

She said it has been a 'comfort' to see and hear the tributes to her husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh whose funeral was held on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, she said: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

A minute's silence was held at 3pm on Saturday for the funeral of Prince Philip. His died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9.