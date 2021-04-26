Thames Valley Police launch consultation on no-fly zone over Windsor Castle

Police have launched a consultation on plans to create a no-fly zone for planes over Windsor Castle.

The plans would restrict the use of air space up to 2,500ft within a 1.5 nautical mile radius around the castle, which has been the Queen's main residence since the coronavirus pandemic began.

If the Restricted Order Airspace (ROA) application is successful it means that anyone within breach of this would be prosecuted and the changes will be permanent.

A spokesman from Thames Valley Police said: "This is a further method to keep the community living near this iconic location safe.

"Officers also carry out regular patrols in the area and there are a range of visible security measures in place, along with those which are not visible, to ensure everyone remains safe."

We’re seeking your views ahead of a Restricted Airspace Order application.



We’re working in partnership with @metpoliceuk to apply to restrict use of the air space up to 2,500ft within a 1.5 nautical mile radius around Windsor Castle. The @UK_CAA will review this. pic.twitter.com/iCZBdPOh6C — TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) April 22, 2021

Thames Valley Police said it is working with the Metropolitan Police and the application will be referred to the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

People can submit their views to RAOWindsor@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk by Friday, April 30.