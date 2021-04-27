Petition calls on council to improve safety at blackspot Windsor junction

A petition has been created by a Windsor resident which calls on the borough council to improve safety at a blackspot junction.

Several incidents in recent years have occurred near the Mill Lane roundabout, which joins up with Maidenhead Road.

An accident in March saw a 15-year-old boy taken to hospital after he was hit by a car on the nearby zebra crossing, while another child was knocked off his bike in September last year.

The petition, started by resident Martin Gibbons, asks the council to 'urgently upgrade the existing zebra crossings on Maidenhead Road adjacent to the mini roundabout to toucan crossings', and has so far collected more than 350 signatures.

It also calls for the Windsor and Maidenhead council to introduce traffic calming measures and reduce the speed limit at this location.

Speaking in March after the second incident, a council spokesman said that a safety inspection of the crossing and immediate vicinity had been carried out and 'everything is fully functioning and compliant with design standards'.

“A further review will be also be carried out to see if any additional improvements can be made to improve pedestrian safety in this vicinity," it added.

Above: The aftermath of the accident at the Mill Lane junction in March (Credit: Martin Gibbons)

But Liberal Democrat councillors in Windsor are calling on the council to do more to improve safety at the junction.

They also claim that money, in the region of £67,000, was earmarked to be spent on improving the junction in the 2018-19 financial year.

Councillor Karen Davies (Lib Dem, Clewer East), said: "We must have proper prioritisation of council spending on road safety.

“There have been 10 recorded serious accidents at the Mill Lane junction in the last 10 years and two children have been run over there in the last six months."

Fellow ward councillor Cllr Amy Tisi added: "Please support Martin’s petition and let’s 'Get Mill Lane Done', before a child is killed.”

Click here to view the petition.

The Windsor and Maidenhead council has been contacted for comment.