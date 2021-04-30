Windsor Farmers' Market moves back to Bachelors Acre

Windsor Farmers' Market will be running on Saturday and from a new location.

The market which is now in it's 16th year will be moving to Bachelors Acre - it's original site.

It was previously operating in St Leonards Road but after consulting market customers it was decided by an 'overwhelming response' to move the market back to it's original site.

A spokesman said: "Windsor Farmers’ Market was developed in association with the Windsor & Eton Town Partnership back in 2005 and has remained very much a part of the local community, bringing fresh produce to residents on the 1st Saturday of every month ever since.

"Join us on Saturday 1st May from 9am to 1pm and discover a rich and abundant range of local fresh produce, delicacies and artisan crafts on your doorstep in the Royal Borough."