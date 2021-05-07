SITE INDEX

    • Royal Borough elections: Windsor Neighbourhood Plan and parish council results

    WINDSOR 133440-1

    L-R: Alison Logan, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Claire Milne, Theresa Haggart

    The public has voted in favour of the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan (WNP).

    A referendum took place yesterday over whether the council should adopt the document which will help shape where and how developments are built in the town.

    A total of 4,984 people voted to adopt the plan with 617 opposing.

    Turnout in the borough was 26.7 per cent.

    The results of elections at Cookham Parish Council and Eton Town Council have also been revealed.

    Liberal Democrats candidate Helen Philip has been elected to Cookham Parish Council.

    Former borough councillor Malcolm Alexander and Margaret Hayes-Powell have been elected to Eton Town Council.

