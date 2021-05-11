Petition to switch Windsor Yards' name back to King Edward Court

A petition has been created urging the new owners of Windsor Yards to switch the name of the site back to King Edward Court.

The site, which has recently been acquired by AEW UK Investment Management, has been called Windsor Yards since 2017.

It was previously known as King Edward Court.

At the time centre manager Robert Gramson told the Express that the decision was taken to change the name in order to give it a ‘more trendy vibe’.

He said: “King Edward Court was a generic name for a shopping centre.

“By putting Windsor into the name it ties it down to Windsor."

However the rebrand did not go down with all residents, many whom have still refererred to it as King Edward Court.

The petition on Change.org created by John Webb has more than 340 signatures and urges the new owners to revert the site back to its old name or give it a new name such as Duke of Edinburgh's Court.

It states: "We are grateful that this much loved retail space in Windsor is under new management and believe that King Edward Court or Duke of Edinburgh's Court is a much more appropriate name for the development that the current name of Windsor Yards.

"Windsor Yards as a name has many negative connotations and gives an impression of a dirty unloved space."

The new owners said they are looking to 'transform the site into a modern development'.

The site covers 260,700 sq ft and includes a hotel, supermarket, retail, car park and residential.

AEW UK said it was looking forward to working with the Royal Borough in a 'public/private collaboration' to undertake a 'rejuvenation' for Windsor Yards.

Click here to view the petition.