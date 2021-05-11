Litter warning from charity after plastic coffee lid gets trapped on bird's beak

Swan Support has urged people to dispose of litter properly after a plastic coffee cup lid got trapped around a bird's beak.

The Datchet based charity found the Egyptian Goose with the lid trapped around it - which was stopping it from eating and drinking properly.

The bird was successfully caught and the plastic lid removed but it did suffer minor injuries from the coffee cup lid.

The charity praised the team work of volunteers on the rescue mission and said: "Goose was released back to the water with minor injuries to her tongue and beak.

"It was nice to see her eating and drinking again," it posted on its Facebook page yesterday.

Speaking after the incident, Wendy Hermon, treatment and rescue centre co-ordinator for Swan Support told the Windsor Express: "Please dispose of all rubbish safely and responsibility and not in our waterways, litter is becoming more and more of an issue to our wildlife."

Swan Support provides treatment and care for sick and injured swans within the Thames Valley and surrounding areas. It also educates the public to the 'detrimental effect human behaviour and carelessness can have on swans and other water birds'.

It is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.