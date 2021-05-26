Man jailed over 'violent and abhorrent' Windsor burglary

A burglar who broke into a house in Windsor and punched a teenage girl while trying to steal her mobile phone has been jailed.

Nikhil Lama, of Tomlinson Avenue, Luton, targeted a house in Priors Road on July 15.

The 23-year-old entered the property at about 2.20pm and picked up a knife from the kitchen before carrying out a search.

The occupants were home at the time and Lama attacked one of the victims, a teenage girl, while trying to take her mobile phone.

He then left the property without taking anything.

Police arrested and charged the Luton man on October 6.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary with intent to steal at Reading Crown Court on Friday and received three years and 10 months behind bars.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Baggaley, based at Maidenhead police station said: “Nikhil Lama entered the property with clear intentions to steal despite knowing that victims would be present within the house and carried out this violent and abhorrent act with disregard of the consequences.

“I would like to thank the victims in showing courage throughout this violent and disgusting ordeal, which was carried out in a place where they should feel safe, and the community of Priors Road in coming together and assisting us in our enquiries.

“Lama now has three years and 10 months to reflect on his actions. I would also like to remind the public that Thames Valley Police will relentlessly pursue suspects and bring offenders to justice for these type of offences and are committed to keeping our communities safe.”