Trevelyan Middle School video wishes good luck to footballer alumni

Pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in Windsor wished good luck to one of their former pupils via a homemade video ahead of his participation in the EFL Championship play-off semi-final last week.

Trevelyan’s sports leaders produced a clip for their school’s former student and AFC Bournemouth footballer Jack Stacey, who plays as a right-back for the Dorset club.

Stacey attended Trevelyan, in Wood Close, from 2005 after attending nearby Clewer Green First School. He then went on to attend The Windsor Boys’ School.

Stacey has enjoyed a successful season which saw Bournemouth secure a place in the Championship play-off semi-finals on Saturday.

But the contest ended in disappointment for the former Windsor schoolboy as the Cherries were defeated 3-2 over two legs by London side Brentford.

This did not stop students and staff recording a number of group and individual messages to show support to Stacey before the match last weekend.

“We all worked really hard to make our messages as interesting as possible with pupils demonstrating their own sporting skills as well as shouting out a variety of encouraging good luck messages,” the school said.

“We sent our recording through to Jack and it’s safe to say that he really appreciated the time and effort taken to put together such a delightful video.”