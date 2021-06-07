Crime round-up: Mercedes stolen from road in Clewer

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor in the past week. All information comes via Thames Valley alerts from Thames Valley Police.

Central Windsor:



Tuesday, June 1 at 12.45am, St Marks Road. The owner has CCTV footage of someone climbing over their six-foot garden wall and then walking across a Perspex roof to a passageway. Ref. No: 43210236998

Tuesday, June 1 at 1am, Devereaux Road. The owner was awoken and saw a man walking along the road, shining a torch into cars. Ref. No: 43210238906

Tuesday, June 1 at midday to 6pm, Alma Road. Locked up bike stolen from a bike shed. A red & white bike. Ref. No: 43210238728

Wednesday, June 2 at 5pm to 9pm, Station car park. Locked up bike stolen. A black bike. Ref. No: 43210240254

Thursday, June 3 at 6.30am to 3.30pm, James Street. A locked-up bike stolen. A blue and grey Suntour M3010 bike stolen. Ref. No: 43210241577

Wednesday, June 2 at 5pm to 9pm, station car park. Locked up bike stolen. A black Carrera Subway bike. Ref. No; 43210243090



Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Wednesday, June 2 at 11.25am Rays Avenue. A group of youths were throwing stones at a garden door. Ref. No: 43210239105



Clewer East and Park:

Monday, May 31 – Friday, June 6 in Victor Road / Bolton Road. A dark grey Mercedes SLK index NA ** VAU stolen from the road. The owner still has the keys. Ref. No: 43210242759

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Wednesday, June 2 at 2.10pm, Wraysbury Road, Wraysbury. Attempted burglary. Two white men in their 20s, wearing baseball caps, knocked loudly on the front door. The aggrieved saw them from an upstairs window but did not answer and assumed they had left. She then saw them both at her back door. A few minutes later they were using a screwdriver on the lock, to gain access. They climbed a 6ft high fence to get to the rear of the property. The aggrieved banged on the window loudly and they walked away. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210239924

Ascot: A case study in opportunistic theft



At 9:33pm a grey, older model E-Class Mercedes pulled into the long layby opposite Queenswick. Two men got out of the car and to a parked red Ford estate Ford, walking around it and looking inside, with a torch.

They walked further up the layby, in the direction of cars parked opposite the old Little Chef building.

At 9:37 pm, the two men were seen checking windows and doors and looking through a large front window, shining a torch inside.

One man is described as white, bigger in build, possibly 5ft 11 or taller, wearing a white crew-neck t-shirt and dark shorts with a lighter stripe down the side, trainers and holding a pair of gloves. He appeared to have short dark hair, slightly receding at the temples.

The other man was white, slightly shorter, possibly 5ft 6in or taller, much thinner and wearing a tracksuit. He was wearing Nike trainers and dark gloves.

Both men were wearing face masks, covering the lower portion of their faces.

The Security Team from the Main Estate at Tittenhurst Park headed over to investigate. The men pulled out of the layby at speed at 9:43pm.

No crime reported in Old Windsor, Eton and Eton Wick, Sunningdale, and Sunninghill.