Decision time for plans on four-storey hotel behind Boots in Windsor town centre

Major plans to redevelop the area behind Boots in Windsor town centre and create a hotel will finally be decided next week.

After much anticipation, developers Canada Life will finally have their plans to partly demolish behind the Boots shop in Peascod Street and redevelop the 'unattractive' building into a hotel with 116 rooms.

The hotel, which will be up to four-storeys in height, will front onto Mellor Walk and will be a ‘car free’ development.

This means there will be no car parking apart from one disabled bay and one pick up/drop off bay.

During a virtual exhibition of the plans last December, the developers defended this proposal as the hotel is located in Windsor town centre, and they 'anticipate a large portion of visitors' to come to the hotel via train and bus.

While no hotel occupier has been announced yet, a restaurant, bar, and back of house facilities have also been proposed.

The retail floor space fronting onto Peascod Street would be retained but reduced in size.

As a result of a consultation last year, the developers reduced the number of rooms from 125 to 116.

Speaking at the virtual exhibition, Duncan Mathieson, managing director of Realis Estates and the scheme’s Development Consultant said he was 'very confident' the hotel will be sustainable in a post-COVID world and will boost tourism in Windsor.

He said: “I think Windsor is such a tourist destination with the airport, Legoland, the castle, etc. and there’s always been regular demand for hotel space in Windsor.

“Even in these difficult times, I can assure everyone there are several people who wish to try and convince us they are the right operator for this development and so we are very confident that this will be sustainable, and all tenets are looking at longer leases due to the demand they have seen.”

The plans have been recommended for approval by planning officers and councillors on the Royal Borough Development Management panel will decide whether or not to grant planning permission next Wednesday, June 16.