Public notices: Resurfacing works planned for Windsor

01:23PM, Monday 28 June 2021
Green Lane, Windsor.
Temporary road closures are planned across the Royal Borough from next month so resurfacing works can be carried out.
Roadworks
The Royal Borough has given notice that resurfacing will be taking place at 19 different locations.
These locations include:
The order will come into effect on July 12 but the exact dates for each closure have not yet been announced.
Work must be completed within 18 months of the order taking effect.
Licensing
An application has been made to Slough Borough Council for a premises licence at the Rose and Crown pub in Slough High Street.
The applicant, Mr Dharmender Singh Bhatia, is seeking permission for the venue to be allowed to serve alcohol and play recorded music from 11am until midnight, Sunday to Thursday.
On Fridays and Saturdays the pub could keep serving until 1am if the council approves the application.
