Man robbed at knifepoint in Eton Wick Road

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Windsor.

At around midnight on Friday, June 25, a man aged 26 was walking home along Eton Wick Road.

As he approached the railway bridge near Somerville Road, two men approached him. One of the men produced a knife and demanded property from the victim.

The offenders stole a silver mini Apple iPad 5, Avon aftershave called LUCK, an iPad charger, an iPhone charger, a Sky SIM card, a blue face mask, Apple Airpod headphones, a Halifax bank card and an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The main offender is described as approximately 5ft 7ins tall, aged in his twenties.

He was wearing a black face covering, a black tracksuit and black trainers with white marking on the top of the inside.

The knife was the length of the offender’s hand.

A description of the second offender is not available.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jake Knight of the priority crime team based at Maidenhead police station said:

“We are appealing to the public for information on this robbery that happened in Windsor.

“The offenders stole some valuable property from the victim after threatening him with a knife.

“Thames Valley Police takes knife crime and robberies extremely seriously. Our priority is making sure members of the public feel safe at all times of the day.

“If you or anyone you know has any information that could help this investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 43210279195 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”