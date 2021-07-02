Walk-in clinics open in Windsor so residents can 'grab a jab'

The race to get as many people vaccinated against coronavirus has ramped up in Windsor and Slough amidst an ongoing rise in cases across the country.

Infections are continuing to climb in the UK following the emergence of the Delta variant, originally identified in India.

The Department of Health and Social Care reported 26,068 new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Wednesday.

Figures also revealed a 72.5 per cent jump in weekly cases in Windsor and Maidenhead with 176 positive cases identified between Monday, June 21 and Sunday, June 27.

This compared to 102 cases reported over the previous seven days.

Slough reported 142 positive cases between Monday, June 21 and Sunday, June 27, a rise of 34 from the previous week.

‘Grab-a-jab’ events have been taking place at the vaccination clinic in the former Lakeland store in Windsor Yards and across Slough.

Public health officials are now targeting the last adult age group on the vaccination priority list, those aged 18-24.

Dr Edward Harrison is clinical director of the Windsor Primary Care Network – the network of Windsor’s GP practices.

He said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated, and hence are opening walk-in clinics so people can ‘grab a jab’ when they are out and about.

“I cant thank our vaccinators, administrators and volunteers enough for their dedication and commitment to ensuring our local population are protected against coronavirus, and I would encourage anyone who still remains unvaccinated, to look on trusted websites such as the NHS, and make an informed choice.

“Vaccination is very important for your younger people to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 but also protects against illness associated with COVID-19 infection, including long COVID which can be a very debilitating condition for younger people.

“As we look forward to restrictions possibly easing, we want to make sure that as many people are protected as possible.

“We know the vaccine is safe and effective and over 64 million doses have been administered in England alone.

“Walk in, book an appointment or call 119 but I would urge you to choose getting vaccinated, and we know that two doses are better than one, so please come back for your second after eight weeks of your first for maximum protection.”

A number of walk-in clinics are also operating across the borough with further information available at www.frimleyhealthandcare.org.uk.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for health at the Royal Borough, told the Express the council is looking to offer as many walk-in centres as possible to encourage younger people to take the vaccine.

He said: “We really do need the younger cohorts to come forward and get the vaccine and the rates are looking very positive in that regard.

“I know having spoken to a number of young people through my children’s services brief and my health brief that the overwhelming majority of people are excited and looking forward to getting their first dose.”

NHS figures show 5,037 under 25s have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in RBWM.

Cllr Carroll, whose professional background is in infectious diseases and epidemiology, admitted the country is experiencing the start of a potential third wave.

He urged residents to continue to follow basic public health protocols including wearing masks properly when required to ensure both the mouth and nose are covered.