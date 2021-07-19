Give your views on whether to keep RBWM day centres open

Residents can respond to a consultation on changes to day services for vulnerable people – including whether to close two day centres in Windsor.

Day centres support people with learning disabilities, additional complex support needs, older people, younger adults with dementia and their carers.

The consultation relates to Boyn Grove resource centre as well as Oakbridge Centre, Windsor and Windsor Day Centre.

The Royal Borough is proposing to close Windsor Day Centre (for older people and those living with dementia) and Oakbridge Centre (for people with learning disabilities) and support people with additional complex needs in other buildings if they need this type of support.

It also proposes to continue to use Boyn Grove as a community hub, including day centres for older people, those living with dementia, people with learning disabilities and additional complex needs.

Another proposal includes making a support service available at the times customers need it, such as in the evenings and at weekends.

Everyone is invited to respond, whether they are current users of the services or not. Take part on the RBWM Together website before Sunday, August 29.

https://rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/day-opportunities-consultation