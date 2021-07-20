Anti-social behaviour order for Windsor Town Centre in place on Sunday

Thames Valley Police have obtained a 'dispersal order' for the town centre on Sunday.

The order means that anyone causing anti-social behaviour or creating a disturbance will be served with a notice to leave Windsor.

They will not be able to return for 24 hours and if they do they will be arrested.

A previous order was in place on the day of the Euro final when England played Italy on Sunday, July 17.

Sgt Cath Griffiths of Windsor Central Geographic Team said: "If you witness or feel any groups are causing a disturbance, please let us know as soon as possible, by dialing the 101 number."

The Express has contacted TVP Windsor to ask why an order is in place on Sunday specifically.