SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Anti-social behaviour order for Windsor Town Centre in place on Sunday

    Anti-social behaviour order for Windsor Town Centre in place on Sunday

    Thames Valley Police have obtained a 'dispersal order' for the town centre on Sunday.

    The order means that anyone causing anti-social behaviour or creating a disturbance will be served with a notice to leave Windsor.

    They will not be able to return for 24 hours and if they do they will be arrested. 

    A previous order was in place on the day of the Euro final when England played Italy on Sunday, July 17.

    Sgt Cath Griffiths of Windsor Central Geographic Team said: "If you witness or feel any groups are causing a disturbance, please let us know as soon as possible, by dialing the 101 number."

    The Express has contacted TVP Windsor to ask why an order is in place on Sunday specifically. 

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved