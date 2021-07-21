Timings for Changing the Guard as it returns to Windsor

04:05PM, Wednesday 21 July 2021
Windsor's Changing the Guard returns tomorrow after a break following the coronavirus pandemic.
The Guard Change will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am as well as every Tuesday and Saturday throughout July and August.
Windsor's famous Guard Change is restarting— Visit Windsor (@visitwindsor) July 21, 2021
From Thursday 22nd July, the #ChangingOfTheGuard will take place every Tues, Thurs & Sat at 11am throughout July & Augusthttps://t.co/8oJBBuMcTd#DontLetYourGuardDown #OurRoyalBoroughUnlockedpic.twitter.com/HTBePy4ZPG
The guards march from Victoria Barracks on Sheet Street, up the High Street and into Windsor Castle. The best places to see them are on Windsor High Street or on the Corn Exchange under Windsor Guildhall.
Roads around the area are closed for 20-30 minutes while the movement takes place.
If you want to see the actual ‘changing’ ceremony you need to buy a Windsor Castle ticket.
Windsor’s historic Guard Change is restarting tomorrow. It sees soldiers move from Victoria Barracks to Windsor Castle and back again on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.— RBWM (@RBWM) July 21, 2021
Roads around the area are closed for 20-30 minutes while the movement takes place between 10am and midday. pic.twitter.com/33XofBmhjv
