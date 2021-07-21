Timings for Changing the Guard as it returns to Windsor

Windsor's Changing the Guard returns tomorrow after a break following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guard Change will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am as well as every Tuesday and Saturday throughout July and August.

Windsor's famous Guard Change is restarting

From Thursday 22nd July, the #ChangingOfTheGuard will take place every Tues, Thurs & Sat at 11am throughout July & Augusthttps://t.co/8oJBBuMcTd#DontLetYourGuardDown #OurRoyalBoroughUnlockedpic.twitter.com/HTBePy4ZPG — Visit Windsor (@visitwindsor) July 21, 2021

The guards march from Victoria Barracks on Sheet Street, up the High Street and into Windsor Castle. The best places to see them are on Windsor High Street or on the Corn Exchange under Windsor Guildhall.

Roads around the area are closed for 20-30 minutes while the movement takes place.

If you want to see the actual ‘changing’ ceremony you need to buy a Windsor Castle ticket.