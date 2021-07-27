SITE INDEX

    • Crime round-up: Residents' movements tracked by suspicious pebbles

    Adrian Williams

    The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

    You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

    All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

    Central Windsor:

    Sunday, July 25, York Avenue. The owners noticed small mounds of driveway pebbles on the pavement outside house. Each day they were in a different place. It was possibly a check by prospective burglars to establish activity at a home. Police recommended telling neighbours and the local force. Ref. No: 43210330115

    Sunday, July 25, 4.25pm, Jennings Wharf. The aggrieved has video footage of five youths ripping down signs from walls and smashing concrete. A lot of damage caused. Ref. No: 43210331639

    Sunday, July 25, Victoria Street. The aggrieved has video footage of a man smashing their glass front door. He is described as black. Ref. No: 4321033471

    Tuesday, July 27, 1.30am, Windmill Close / York Road. Car rear passenger window smashed – a bottle of hand sanitiser stolen. Ref. No: 43210334528

    Friday, July 23, 3pm to Saturday, July 24, 3pm Clewer Fields. Black Lexmoto Diablo motorbike index LF ** XGU stolen from the road. Ref. No: 43210330167

    Saturday, July 24, 11pm to Sunday, July 25, 9am, Vansittart Road. Red Grasshopper bike stolen from the rear garden. Ref. No: 43210331266

    Eton and Eton Wick:

    Monday, July 26, 8.30am-4.30pm South Meadow Lane. Car rear windscreen smashed – duffel bag and gym equipment stolen. Ref. No: 43210334098

    Sunday, July 25, 5.45pm Tangier Lane, Eton. Bike propped up outside a house stolen. A track bike. Ref. No: 43210331722
    Monday, July 26, 11.15pm, pub on Brocas Street. Chained up bike stolen. A black, Carrera Hellcat bike. Ref. No: 43210333882


    Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

    Wednesday, July 21, 7pm to Thursday, July 22, 8am, Princess Avenue. Car keyed. Ref. No: 43210326784

    Saturday, July 24, 3.35am to Sunday, July 25, 6.10am, Clewer Court Road. Car rear windscreen smashed – nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210331404


    Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:
    Saturday, July 24, 9pm to Sunday, July 25, 5am, Ferry Lane, Wraysbury. Outbuilding door forced and lock broken. Building materials and a large pile of copper piping stolen. Ref. No: 43210333312

    Old Windsor:
    Friday, July 23, 5.15pm, to Saturday, July 24, 9am, Church Road. Red Range Rover Evoque index DH ** NCF stolen from the road. Ref. No: 43210329678

    Sunninghill:
    Saturday, July 24, 9pm to Sunday, July 25, 7.30am Car rear windscreen smashed and golf clubs stolen. Ref. No: 43210331150
    Ascot and Sunningdale: Suspected attempt to steal or break into caravan. See link for more.

