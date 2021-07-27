Crime round-up: Residents' movements tracked by suspicious pebbles

03:57PM, Tuesday 27 July 2021
The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org
All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)
Central Windsor:
Sunday, July 25, York Avenue. The owners noticed small mounds of driveway pebbles on the pavement outside house. Each day they were in a different place. It was possibly a check by prospective burglars to establish activity at a home. Police recommended telling neighbours and the local force. Ref. No: 43210330115
Sunday, July 25, 4.25pm, Jennings Wharf. The aggrieved has video footage of five youths ripping down signs from walls and smashing concrete. A lot of damage caused. Ref. No: 43210331639
Sunday, July 25, Victoria Street. The aggrieved has video footage of a man smashing their glass front door. He is described as black. Ref. No: 4321033471
Tuesday, July 27, 1.30am, Windmill Close / York Road. Car rear passenger window smashed – a bottle of hand sanitiser stolen. Ref. No: 43210334528
Friday, July 23, 3pm to Saturday, July 24, 3pm Clewer Fields. Black Lexmoto Diablo motorbike index LF ** XGU stolen from the road. Ref. No: 43210330167
Saturday, July 24, 11pm to Sunday, July 25, 9am, Vansittart Road. Red Grasshopper bike stolen from the rear garden. Ref. No: 43210331266
Eton and Eton Wick:
Monday, July 26, 8.30am-4.30pm South Meadow Lane. Car rear windscreen smashed – duffel bag and gym equipment stolen. Ref. No: 43210334098
Sunday, July 25, 5.45pm Tangier Lane, Eton. Bike propped up outside a house stolen. A track bike. Ref. No: 43210331722
Monday, July 26, 11.15pm, pub on Brocas Street. Chained up bike stolen. A black, Carrera Hellcat bike. Ref. No: 43210333882
Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:
Wednesday, July 21, 7pm to Thursday, July 22, 8am, Princess Avenue. Car keyed. Ref. No: 43210326784
Saturday, July 24, 3.35am to Sunday, July 25, 6.10am, Clewer Court Road. Car rear windscreen smashed – nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210331404
Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:
Saturday, July 24, 9pm to Sunday, July 25, 5am, Ferry Lane, Wraysbury. Outbuilding door forced and lock broken. Building materials and a large pile of copper piping stolen. Ref. No: 43210333312
Old Windsor:
Friday, July 23, 5.15pm, to Saturday, July 24, 9am, Church Road. Red Range Rover Evoque index DH ** NCF stolen from the road. Ref. No: 43210329678
Sunninghill:
Saturday, July 24, 9pm to Sunday, July 25, 7.30am Car rear windscreen smashed and golf clubs stolen. Ref. No: 43210331150
Ascot and Sunningdale: Suspected attempt to steal or break into caravan. See link for more.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The race to get as many people vaccinated against coronavirus has ramped up in the Royal Borough and Slough amidst an ongoing rise in cases across the country.
The fine came from District Enforcement, the company contracted to police environmental offences in the borough.
Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may cause impacts to travel and power supplies.