Sign up to take part in annual Swimathon at Windsor Leisure Centre

Entries have opened to sign up for this year's Windsor Swimathon.

The annual event, run by Windsor Lions, provides the opportunity for groups, schools, businesses and families to raise money for a good cause.

This year's event will take place at Windsor Leisure Centre on Sunday, October 10.

Each group can enter a team and get sponsors before swimming for 55 minutes in relay style.

Diane Purchase of Windsor Lions said: "This major charity fun event enables teams to raise funds for their nominated charity or good cause with every penny raised going to the chosen recipients. It could be your school, Scout or Guide Group or a local charity.

"Over the past 25 years the annual event has raised over £200,000, which has helped to benefit many, many people within our community.

"Although October seems a long way off, bookings are already flooding in."

If you are planning to enter one or more teams, or would like more information, go to Swim@windsorlions.co.uk