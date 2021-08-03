Mexican eatery Tortilla to open in Windsor on Friday

Mexican food will be on the menu in Windsor with the launch of a new eatery in the town centre.

Tortilla, the UK’s largest fast-causal restaurant brand, opens its doors in Peascod Street on Friday, August 6.

To celebrate the occasion customers can register for a free lunch on launch day between 12 and 2pm by visiting www.tortilla.co.uk/windsor.

The store is set to create 25 jobs and will offer an authentic, California-style menu which allows customers to build their own meal with a range of fillings.

Richard Morris, managing director of Tortilla, said: “We can’t wait to introduce our brand to Windsor with our grand opening this Friday.

“We have a fantastic location on Peascod street which will provide locals with a convenient and delicious spot for lunch, dinner, or after work drinks.

“We look forward to welcoming plenty of happy customers in store and playing our part in this thriving local community.”