Wexham man banned and fined for drug driving in Windsor

A Wexham man has been banned from driving for one year and hit with a fine after police caught him drug-driving in Windsor.

Zeno Zenonos, 38, of Uxbridge Road, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday).

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, and fined £540.

At around 8.50am on December 5, 2019, Zenonos was driving along Dedworth Road, Windsor when he was stopped by Thames Valley Police officers.

Zenonos appeared anxious and his eyes were glazed over. A drug-wipe carried out displayed a positive indication for cocaine and he was arrested.

The 38-year-old was charged via postal requisition on May 5, 2020.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Zenonos was stopped and tested positive for cocaine.

“He was shown, through evidential testing, to be over the limit and has now been disqualified for holding or obtaining a license for 12 months.

“This is time enough for him to consider his actions and the risk that he posed to other road users on that day.”