Man exposes himself to elderly woman in Windsor

A man riding a bicycle exposed himself to a woman in her 80s in broad daylight in Windsor yesterday (Saturday).

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is appealing for witnesses following the incident of exposure in Mill Lane.

The incident happened on August 7 at about 10.30am, on a path near to Mill Lane, when the victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking before seeing a man on a bicycle who exposed himself to her.

The offender is a white man aged in his mid to late thirties. He has fair hair and was wearing a dark jacket, combat trousers and dark trainers with white soles. He was carrying a large backpack.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Ryan Powell, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this, or who recognises the description of this man.

“It is possible that this incident is linked to other similar incidents which have been reported in the past 12 months.

“I would advise members of the public who are out walking in this area to ensure they have a phone on them in order that they can report it quickly if anything similar were to happen to them.

“I would also like to reassure people that we are doing all that we can to identify this man.

“If you have any details which relate to this particular incident, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43210352672.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”