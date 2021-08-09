'Queen' and family give Legoland the Royal seal of approval

Visitors to Legoland Windsor today (August 9) were taken by surprise after ‘the Royals’ dropped in for a day of family fun.

Lookalikes for the Queen and Prince Charles alongside Prince William with the Duchess of Cambridge and their children turned heads as they appeared to have jetted off on a mythical summer staycation at the park.

Legoland’s 25m-tall flying theatre ride, Flight of the Sky Lion, was given the royal seal of approval by the family of doppelgangers.

Helen Bull, divisional director at Legoland, said: “We were so excited to welcome our most famous Windsor neighbour and her family for a majestical summer day out.

“Our guests were able to escape their royal duties and enjoy a thrilling adventure on board the Flight of the Sky Lion in this one-of-a-kind, UK first ride.”