Windsor crime round-up: Spate of clothing thefts and gravestone smashed

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Windsor:



Thursday, August 5, 12.25pm, Windsor Quay, Thames side. A witness saw three men stealing bikes and videoed them. Police have not yet received reports of the thefts. Ref. No: 43210350040

Thursday, August 5, 4.30pm, Central Station car park. CCTV of a locked-up bike being stolen from the bike rack. A black and green, Carrera Furnace. Ref. No: 43210350290

Tuesday, August 10, 2,45pm, bike rack near Eton Bridge. Locked up bike stolen. A black Marlin track bike. Ref. No: 43210357468

Eton and Eton Wick:

Thursday, August 5, 12-12.45pm, Eton Walkway. Two locked up bikes stolen. A Cannon bike and a Carrera ladies’ mountain bike. Ref. No: 43210349773

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Friday, August 6, 7.50am, cemetery at Gatehouse Close. A gravestone has been smashed. Ref. No: 43210350790

Thursday, August 5, 9am, Wyatt Road. Van entered by unknown means and tools stolen. Ref. No: 43210349113

Wednesday, August 4, 10pm – Thursday, August 5, 8.30am, White Horse Road. The owners went out to their car and noticed two doors open. The car was also messy inside. The boot had been broken into and a large rucksack containing three jackets a jumper and a cardigan and other small items missing. The rucksack with all the contents had been discarded further down the road. Ref. No: 43210349736

Thursday, August 5, midnight to 8am, Galley’s Road. Car entered by unknown means and clothes stolen, including a black Timberland coat. Ref. No: 43210350173



Wednesday, August 11, 3.50am, a pharmacy on Dedworth Road. A witness reported seeing someone smash the glass window, reach in and take items then ride towards the town centre on a bike. He was dressed in dark clothing carrying a green bag. Ref. No: 43210358406

No crime to report in Old Windsor, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury, Clewer and East Park, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot or North Ascot.