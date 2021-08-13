Windsor crime round-up: Spate of clothing thefts and gravestone smashed

10:25AM, Friday 13 August 2021
The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
Central Windsor:
Thursday, August 5, 12.25pm, Windsor Quay, Thames side. A witness saw three men stealing bikes and videoed them. Police have not yet received reports of the thefts. Ref. No: 43210350040
Thursday, August 5, 4.30pm, Central Station car park. CCTV of a locked-up bike being stolen from the bike rack. A black and green, Carrera Furnace. Ref. No: 43210350290
Tuesday, August 10, 2,45pm, bike rack near Eton Bridge. Locked up bike stolen. A black Marlin track bike. Ref. No: 43210357468
Eton and Eton Wick:
Thursday, August 5, 12-12.45pm, Eton Walkway. Two locked up bikes stolen. A Cannon bike and a Carrera ladies’ mountain bike. Ref. No: 43210349773
Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:
Friday, August 6, 7.50am, cemetery at Gatehouse Close. A gravestone has been smashed. Ref. No: 43210350790
Thursday, August 5, 9am, Wyatt Road. Van entered by unknown means and tools stolen. Ref. No: 43210349113
Wednesday, August 4, 10pm – Thursday, August 5, 8.30am, White Horse Road. The owners went out to their car and noticed two doors open. The car was also messy inside. The boot had been broken into and a large rucksack containing three jackets a jumper and a cardigan and other small items missing. The rucksack with all the contents had been discarded further down the road. Ref. No: 43210349736
Thursday, August 5, midnight to 8am, Galley’s Road. Car entered by unknown means and clothes stolen, including a black Timberland coat. Ref. No: 43210350173
Wednesday, August 11, 3.50am, a pharmacy on Dedworth Road. A witness reported seeing someone smash the glass window, reach in and take items then ride towards the town centre on a bike. He was dressed in dark clothing carrying a green bag. Ref. No: 43210358406
No crime to report in Old Windsor, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury, Clewer and East Park, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot or North Ascot.
