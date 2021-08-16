Public notices: Windsor bar applies for alcohol licence

This week’s public notices contain information on a Windsor bar applying to the Royal Borough council for an alcohol licence.

LICENCING

A Windsor hospitality venue has applied to the Royal Borough council for an alcohol licence, as well as permission to host late night entertainment.

The application has been made by Epic Bars and Clubs Berkshire Limited, for a premises to be known as Labyrinth, which is located at Unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station.

The proposed activities and their hours are: the provision for regulated entertainment (including films, live music, recorded music, performances of dance and anything of a similar description) and the sale of alcohol on and off the premises Monday to Sunday 11pm to 3am the following morning.

The application also seeks provision of late night refreshments during the same days and times.

Opening hours of the premises will be Monday to Sunday 11pm to 3.30am the following morning.

