    • Get London Theatre Week tickets from £15 with South Western Railway

    You can get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from £35

    South Western Railway has teamed up with TodayTix to provide exclusive ticket prices throughout London Theatre Week.

    Train passengers can visit SWR Rewards to purchase £15, £25 and £35 tickets to top West End London shows including Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. 

    London Theatre Week kicked off on Monday and will run until Sunday, September 5.

    To purchase tickets people will need to visit SWR Rewards select the show and book your tickets. Once confirmed customers can then book their train tickets.

    Peter Williams, commercial director at South Western Railway said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our customers and visitors to London the opportunity to watch iconic West End shows at an exclusive price.

    "As day trips and weekend breaks prove as popular as ever before, we hope this provides the perfect excuse for a trip to London and support the reopening of many much-loved West End shows.”

    South Western Railway services run from Windsor, Ascot and Reading.

