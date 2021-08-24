Tributes paid following 'devastating' loss of Windsor Labour chairman

A social justice campaigner who played an ‘influential role’ at the Windsor Labour Party has died aged 61.

Angus Cameron passed away on Friday with his party members describing the news as an ‘immense and devastating shock’.

He spent the last five years as chairman of the town’s Labour branch and dedicated his time to campaigning for the party.

Former party leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those to pay tribute.

The Islington North MP said: “So sorry. Such a good, decent dedicated socialist who gave so much that others may be able to live better lives in a society of justice.

“He brought music and socialism together.”

Former shadow chancellor, Labour MP John McDonnell, also paid tribute to the Windsor resident and donated to a JustGiving campaign which has been set up to cover his funeral expenses.

Angus’ partner, Alison Carpenter, said the music-loving 61-year-old played an ‘instrumental role’ in unifying and campaigning for the Windsor Labour Party.

She said: “I know people in lots of CLP’s (Constituency Labour Party) and they’re all divided and fighting amongst themselves but in Windsor we didn’t have any of that and we all stick together for the cause.

“He’s been really instrumental in doing that.”

Fellow party member Margery Thorogood told the Express: “Angus was a committed and passionate believer in socialism, and a great campaigner for social justice and change.

“He was also a very talented artist and designer.

“He was a huge music fan and designed t-shirts and websites for his musician friends. Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that ‘He brought music and socialism together.’

“He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him, worked with him and loved him.

“Solidarity Angus.”

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise £5,000 to cover Angus’ funeral costs with all funds leftover going to the Windsor Homeless Project.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angus-cameron-funeral to donate.