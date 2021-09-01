Major £2.1million works to Windsor bridge completed

A £2.1million project to extend the life of Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Windsor has been completed, the Royal Borough council has announced.

The bridge, located on the A332 Royal Windsor Way, was built in the 1960s and is a ‘key link’ between Windsor and the M4 motorway over the River Thames.

Over time, water underneath the bridge has corroded the steel connections that take the load of the structure as vehicles drive over it.

Funded by Department for Transport grant funding, works started in April 2020 and the bridge was completed and fully cleared by the end of July.

Councillor Gerry Clark, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: “(The bridge) is part of a major arterial route in and out of our historic town of Windsor, so keeping it in good working order is crucial for the borough’s road users, those visiting and others passing through.”

Following an inspection, the borough’s contractors VolkerHighways identified that the severe corrosion would necessitate essential repairs and improvements.

Repairs were originally set to begin in May 2020 and finish in January 2021, starting with the removal of asbestos pipes and site clearance.

The delay was as a result of having additional funding from the Department for Transport, which meant that the scope of the work on the bridge was increased.

Originally the works project was set to cost £1.2million.

Another cause of delay was the fact that the route was part of the Highways England diversion for works on the M4 smart motorways.

As such, work on the bridge could not be carried out on those weekends that Highways England was carrying out its own upgrades.

“I’m pleased that disruption was kept to a minimum while this work was carried out, and I’d like to thank everyone who uses this route for their patience,” said Cllr Clark.

“These works demonstrate the council’s commitment to investing in our ongoing highways maintenance and improvement programme, ensuring our roads are in a safe and usable condition for everyone.”