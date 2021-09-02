Public notices: Fresh plans to redevelop Squires Garden Centre

A plan to redevelop a former garden centre and road closures in Cookham and Hurley feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

A new application has been submitted to build 30 homes at the former Squires Garden Centre in Maidenhead Road.

The site has been targeted for redevelopment since its closure in November 2018 but planning permission has not yet been approved.

Developer Bewley Homes saw its plans to build two apartment blocks rejected by the council in December 2019 due to concerns over inappropriate development in the greenbelt.

A subsequent appeal was refused by the planning inspectorate earlier this year.

The latest application, submitted by Square Bay, reveals plans to remove one apartment block from the scheme and build 22 detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

The remaining apartment block has been reduced to two storeys while nine affordable homes are proposed on the site.

A total of 69 car parking spaces are proposed through a mixture of surface parking, driveways and garages.

A design and access statement said: “The proposal provides 30 new quality dwellings, through a mixture of 22 detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

“This is a significant reduction from the previous application both in total dwellings, 37 down to 30, and in apartments, 20 down to eight.”

Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) is looking for planning permission to add two more temporary teaching blocks to cope with the rise in student numbers.

The college is seeking to renew temporary planning permission for two blocks already standing and to install two new ones (see page 6 of today's Advertiser).

Road closures

The Royal Borough is making an order to prohibit any vehicle from driving down Spring Lane in Cookham from its junction with Pudseys Close, south of the property Spring Cottage.

The alternative route is via Choke Lane, Winter Hill Road, Bigfrith Lane and Church Road.

This is to facilitate overhead works on behalf of BT. The road closure would be between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Friday, September 3.

Hall Place Lane in Hurley will be partially closed next week so works can be carried out on a new sewer connection.

Restrictions last from 8am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.

Click here to see this week's public notices.