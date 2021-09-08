Bike thefts in Windsor taking place 'in plain sight', forum hears

Bike thefts remain high in Windsor with 20 offences recorded across the month of August, a meeting has been told.

Presenting crime statistics at Thursday’s Windsor Town Forum, Jeffrey Pick, community engagement and resilience officer for Windsor and Maidenhead, said that some of the thefts had been ‘done in plain sight’, even when the bikes were locked up.

Of the 20 thefts of bicycles, around three-quarters had been locked up, including one individual who had been a ‘repeat victim’.

Mr Pick advised the forum that cheaper combination locks could easily be pulled apart, with the police encouraging cyclists to have at least two locks on their bicycle, one for each wheel.

“Even a £70 d-lock is not always terribly safe; it’s a very tricky one, and [thieves] are very good at this, and they just go out and [steal bicycles]," he said.

“It’s not two or three roads continually targeted, it’s right across the borough.

“These kids are wandering around, they just look at something, the backpack comes off with the bolt croppers inside.

"Very few locks will withstand big bolt croppers, these bolt croppers are two-feet [long], so they’re capable of getting through almost anything.”

Cllr Wisdom da Costa (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West), said Windsor was seeing ‘huge figures’ in relation to bike thefts, and asked how the current numbers related to the previous year’s as well as what happened to the bikes once they were stolen.

In response, Mr Pick said that it was hard to compare current trends with last year when COVID-19 restrictions were still in force, and added that the police believed stolen bikes were dismantled for parts.

“Saying that, we do recover them from all over the place,” he added. “I send out photos in our backyard full up with bikes that have never been reported as missing or stolen - people just buy another one.”

In August, there were:

Four burglaries

13 thefts from motor vehicles

Six thefts of vehicles, including a mobility scooter and a motorboat

20 thefts of bicycles

To read the full crime statistics for Windsor in August, click here.