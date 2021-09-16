Windsor and Eton to be given 'facelift' ahead of Queen milestone

Plans are in motion to ensure that Windsor and Eton are as ‘beautiful as they can be’ ahead of a key milestone in the Royal Family calendar next year.

June 2022 marks the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, marking 70 years of service.

To support the historic event, The Windsor and Eton Society is inviting businesses, residents and organisations in the two towns to come forward with ideas on how to give them a ‘facelift’ ahead of the occasion.

The initiative launced on Monday at the Castle Hotel in Windsor, in conjunction with the Windsor & Eton Town Partnership, the Royal Borough council, and the main committee coordinating the jubilee celebrations.

Member of the Facelift 2022 steering committee, Susy Shearer, said: “The aim is to have the two towns looking their sparkling best in time for the official celebrations in June 2022 – and everyone’s help is needed to achieve this.”

Windsor’s very first ‘facelift’ – also known as the Windsor Street Improvement Scheme – took place in 1961, during which permission was given by Her Majesty to remove Windsor Castle’s moat wall.

The scheme was inaugurated by The Queen in the presence of hundreds of residents, mayors and civic representatives from around the country.

There have since been eight facelifts to date, the most recent one in 2012, which focused on celebrations for Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.

During facelifts, tasks are carried out such as the installation of floral displays, the cleaning and repainting of buildings, as well as clearing away wires, cables and signage and repairing stonework and joinery.

Whilst the scheme will apply particularly to the town centres, other areas throughout both towns are also being encouraged to take part in the effort.

Susy added: “Restrictions as a result of the pandemic have hit the towns’ residents and businesses hard, and funds are in short supply.

“We have set our aims accordingly and will be seeking support for a general ‘clear, clean and tidy-up’ for a co-ordinated effort to beautify our towns, with newly planted public spaces and garden areas and buildings tidied and adorned with flower baskets and planters.

“Our way of saying a very sincere thank you to The Queen for her life of devoted service.”

For more information on the project, contact shearersj@btinternet.com