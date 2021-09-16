Windsor care home resident overjoyed after visit from pooch

It turned out to be a paw-fect day for one Windsor care home resident after her request to be visited by a pooch was granted by thoughtful staff.

Team members at Mountbatten Grange, in Helston Lane, celebrated National Dog Day by inviting Shih Tzu, Bella, to surprise dog lover resident, Pat McPhillips.

Pat had wished to see a dog again after missing her son and his canines, who used to visit her every day but now live in America.

Emily Gardiner, lifestyle co-ordinator at Mountbatten Grange, surprised Pat with a visit from 7-year-old Bella.

Pat said: “Dogs are our best friends, they are loving, loyal and give the best comfort with their cuddles. They are family and put a smile on my face every time I see them.

“It was great to see Bella and I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Mountbatten Grange, added: “This was such a great experience for Pat. It was wonderful to make her wish come true; the visit created a lot of excitement.

“Animal interaction has been shown to have therapeutic benefits for older people, particularly those with dementia, since it helps lower anxiety, create relaxing endorphins, and lessen feelings of loneliness.”