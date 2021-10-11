Big picnic planned on The Long Walk to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A special concert, a ‘carnival atmosphere’ on the Long Walk and a big picnic will be held in Windsor to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

More details have been revealed about the celebrations in the Royal Borough, which include a Jubilee schools’ week being held in Windsor from Monday, May 23.

The Jubilee bank holiday will begin on Thursday, June 2 in the evening with the lighting of the Windsor beacon, as part of the national lighting event.

On Friday there will be a concert in St George’s Chapel followed by events on the Long Walk on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will have a ‘carnival atmosphere’ with cars, music, sport and activities from across the decades of the Queen’s reign. On Sunday the big picnic will be held with long tables across the Long Walk.

The Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee is raising funds for a water fountain to create a legacy for the landmark occasion.

The fountain will provide fresh drinking water for the community, reducing single-use plastics.

Visit windsorplatinumjubilee.co.uk