    • Legoland Windsor ups bid to become more sustainable

    Adrian Williams

    Legoland to close to help prevent spread of coronavirus

    Legoland Windsor Resort (Ref:116768-9)

    The owner of Legoland has renewed a contract to keep repurposing surplus equipment and materials in a bid to become as sustainable as possible.

    Merlin Entertainments began a partnership with sustainability specialist Ramco last year to find new homes for Legoland’s redundant equipment. 

    Everything from surplus catering equipment and landscaping materials to electrical goods and vehicles has been collected and prepared for onward sale from Ramco’s facility in Skegness. 

    Ramco has also helped to reduce Legoland’s storage requirements, generating ‘significant annual savings’ to invest back into the business.

    Legoland is preparing to become a member of the new local Climate Partnership, bringing together businesses and organisations in the Royal Borough.

    The resort has been in discussion with the council about how it can play its part in helping to deliver its climate strategy.

    Cllr Donna Stimson, lead member for sustainability and climate change, said: “We have been very clear that reaching net zero (carbon) by 2050 will not be secured by the council in isolation, and it is encouraging to have such a significant local brand come on board so early.”

