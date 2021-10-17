SITE INDEX

    • Trains cancelled to and from Windsor as emergency services deal with incident

    Shay Bottomley

    South Western Railway has cancelled trains while emergency services attend to an incident between Staines and Windsor & Eton Riverside.

    Rail replacement services have been put in place, although passengers are advised that journeys ‘will take longer than planned’.

    Tickets are valid on GWR services between Windsor and Eton Central and London Paddington.

    Furthermore, tickets are also valid on First Berkshire & The Thames Valley bus route 8 between Windsor and Staines.

    Disruption is expected until 4.30pm this afternoon.

