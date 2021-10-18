SITE INDEX

    • Windsor nightclub told its allowed opening hours by Royal Borough council

    The location of the Labyrinth nightclub, at Windsor Royal Station

    Councillors have allowed a proposed Windsor nightclub to stay open until 2.30am - and open later on New Year's Eve - following a lengthy council meeting earlier this month. 

    A Royal Borough licensing sub-committee met on October 6 to discuss in detail an application from the owners of Labyrinth, in unit 15a at Windsor Royal Station.

    Club owners wanted to open the late-night venue Monday to Sunday 11pm to 3:30am the following morning, as well as serve alcohol and play music and indoor films from 11am to 3am.

    They also wanted to extend opening hours by one hour on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at the venue, which used to host the old Vanilla nightclub. 

    However, Thames Valley Police (TVP) raised concerns over a spike in anti-social behaviour and asked for the opening hours to be reduced and an ID scanner implemented to help with crime prevention. 

    Following 'careful consideration of all the evidence', the panel has allowed Labyrinth's application subject to conditions requested by the force and other conditions agreed by the applicant.

    The sale of alcohol and licensable activities are:

    • Monday – Thursday - 11pm-2am
    • Friday – 11pm-2.30am
    • Saturday – 11pm-2.30am
    • Sunday – 11pm-2am
    • On New Year’s Eve, opening hours will be extended to 3.30am.

    Conditions include:

    • The withdrawal of the sale of alcohol off the premises
    • A welfare officer being available
    • An agreed dispersal policy, following discussions with TVP
    • The scanning of all IDs, with no discretion allowed
    • The cleaning of litter outside and in the direct vicinity of the venue

    Windsor

