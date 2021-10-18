Windsor Leisure Centre pool to close for two months for refurbishments

The pool at Windsor Leisure Centre will be closing from November 1 until January for refurbishment works.

During this time, new slide stairs will be installed and 'essential pool development and decorations works will take place'.

The new slide was built last year but the stairs were not finished. The project was delayed due to coronavirus.

The leisure pool, health suite, poolside toilets and Zen studio will be closed throughout this period with the works due to end on January 10.

All members will have the option to use the family swim sessions and health suite at Braywick Leisure Centre until the pool reopens in Windsor.

The majority of swimming lessons have been moved to the fitness pool, directly behind reception but people have been urged to check the website for more information.