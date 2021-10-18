Opening date announced for new Aldi store in Windsor

Budget supermarket chain Aldi has announced the opening date for its new store in Windsor.

Work has been ongoing at the former Wyevale Garden Centre site, in Dedworth Road, for several months.

But the German retail giant has now announced its new store will be opening to shoppers on Thursday, November 4 at 8am.

Team GB’s Bethany Shriever, who won a historic gold medal in the BMX at the Tokyo Olympics, will be cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

Aldi store manager Joshua Bollam said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Windsor. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Bethany Shriever join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The supermarket will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Charities and foodbanks in Windsor are being asked to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Email aldi@neighbourly.com for further details.