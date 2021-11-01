Windsor resident set to complete 500 mile walk to COP26 summit

A Windsor resident is set to complete a walk of more than 500 miles to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this afternoon.

Ric Casale, trustee of UK climate action charity Carbon Copy, has been walking to Glasgow ahead of the COP26 climate summit which begins today (Monday).

Ric is due to complete the final 20 miles at 5.30pm this afternoon in a marathon effort which has lasted three-and-a-half weeks. The official finishing point is Strathclyde University Union.

Travelling on foot as part of Walk2COP26, Ric and the other dedicated walkers departed London on October 7. The small team has had no rest days, and has been covering an average of 20 miles every day.

The walk was organised with the aim of driving engagement with climate action across local authorities, businesses and civil society.

Throughout the journey, the team has been meeting people to discuss climate action whilst hosting a number of events in town halls, schools and with climate-conscious businesses and charities.

Carbon Copy said it believed the walk to be a ‘brilliant opportunity to demonstrate the power of local communities, companies and councils to make their mark on the climate’.

The charity, which was launched in May 2020, showcases low-carbon projects from around the UK and aims to inspire people to collaborate and take action locally.

Speaking ahead of the completion of the event, Ric said: “We have walked over 500 miles from London to Glasgow to showcase local climate action at a global climate summit. Why? Because local is global without the walls.

“We’ve learned along the way that there is fantastic stuff happening in communities everywhere you look – and what we need is more people to see this and be encouraged by it.

“We don't need a handful of people walking the talk on carbon zero perfectly. We need millions of people up and down the country doing it imperfectly.

“Lots of people have asked me how I have managed to stay positive on what could seem like a hugely daunting and tiring challenge like this, but we were carried along the tougher parts of this walk by hearing people's uplifting stories of local climate action and their eagerness to share what they are doing.”

To find out more visit www.carboncopy.eco.