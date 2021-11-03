Hundreds of youngsters attend pumpkin party at Royal Windsor Shopping Centre

Youngsters gathered to carve more than 200 pumpkins at Windsor Royal Shopping Centre for Halloween.

Participants of the annual Pumpkin Party were able to take spooky selfies and join a town-wide pumpkin hunt under the watchful eye of Contemporary Arts Fairs volunteers, Royal Borough Ambassadors and the staff of Royal Windsor Station.

Almost 100 people visited Castle Fine Art Gallery to take selfies with their carved pumpkins and were given a free gift by manager Laura Carratto.

A number of new businesses to the town centre took the opportunity to get involved hosting professionally carved pumpkins at the stores for the Pumpkin Hunt. They included Paeonia Café & Tea Room, Darling Buds of Windsor and Clarendon Fine Art Gallery.

Following the workshop, over 80 pumpkins were entered into the carving competition and the winner and runners up were as follows:

Best carved pumpkin winner was Onaya Liyanage, aged 5 ½, from Sudbury.

Kiran Uppal, and Emily Rayner, aged 12, from Langley were runners-up in the carving competition.

The winner of the pumpkin hunt was Henry Souza, aged 4, from Windsor.

More than £370 was raised during the party for the chosen charity of the day, the Alexander Devine Children Hospice.

The annual pumpkin party is organised by Windsor Royal Station Shopping Centre with the support of the Windsor, Eton and Ascot Town Partnership. Pumpkins were provided by Anthony Reynolds Fruiters.

Windsor Royal Shopping Station Centre manager Sue Watts said: "We had a very enjoyable afternoon and even the sun shone for us! It was lovely to see families out for the day once again we had taken 144 bookings and allowed for ‘walk-ups’ on the day.

"Special thanks to Caron Cole from my team for her organisation and ability to galvanise the staff and volunteers involved."