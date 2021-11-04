Windsor transport charity receives funding boost from housebuilder

A Windsor transport charity offering days out and activities to vulnerable people has been awarded thousands from a housebuilder to assist with a food sharing project.

Driven Forward has been operating a ‘community fridge’ in Windsor since September with the aim of redistributing surplus food to the community that would otherwise become food waste.

The initiative has now been supported further via a £3,000 grant from Abri through its Community Fund to support the ongoing sustainment of the fridge.

Tiia Stephens, from Driven Forward, said: “The funding has made a big difference to the charity as the numbers of adults and families accessing the food from the community fridge has been steadily increasing, so much so that we’ve extended opening hours and will be opening on Saturdays to meet the increased demand.

“We will be able to help more families and also prevent food waste at the same time. We have increased our volunteers and we are able to support adults in the community and provide volunteering opportunities.

“We have people accessing the fridge who appreciate the help with providing food for their families and who want to ‘give back’ and volunteer their time to help.”

Housing provider Abri has awarded more than £40,000 from its Community Fund to support local organisations and projects since April 2021.