Large poppies on display as Windsor prepares for Remembrance

Large poppies have been placed across Windsor as the town marks Remembrance this week.

Royal Borough councillors Samantha Rayner, Shamsul Shelim and John Bowden (pictured below with council leader Andrew Johnson) purchased 20 of the flowers – with the local authority providing another 10 – and placed them around Windsor.

The flowers can be found on lamp posts and road signs in St Leonard’s Road from the Barracks to Castle Hill; Sheet Sheet and High Street.

Large poppy displays have been a regular sight across the borough as the area gears up to mark the Remembrance period this week.

The council is due to hold a short Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall on Remembrance Day this Thursday (November 11).

While on Remembrance Sunday this weekend, two services will be held from 10.50am in Windsor and Maidenhead, and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am.

The Windsor service will be held at the war memorial on Windsor High Street outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist and will be attended by the Mayor, Cllr John Story.

